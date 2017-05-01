Sections of Jamaica are on edge following a shooting attack against the brother of former Tivoli Gardens strongman, Christopher Dudus Coke, Leighton Livety Coke. The younger Coke and a woman were attacked and shot multiple times at the popular Hellshire beach in St Catherine on Sunday morning. Both were admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Twelve Trinidad and Tobago nationals have been deported from Turkey. The twelve were detained in the European country and deported home on Friday. The Trinidad and Tobago authorities did not divulge if the deported nationals were linked to any terrorist group. All the deportees have been processed in Trinidad and released.

A Jamaican woman is now in custody in Barbados after she stabbed another Jamaican woman to death on Saturday. Tedesha Hayles was arrested and charged with murder after she and Shockaya Boyd were involved in an altercation in the wee hours of Saturday morning at Jermotts Lane in St Micheal. Both women are believed to be prostitutes.

In sports.

Jamaicas 110 meters Olympic champion, Omar McLeod set a world leading time at the Drakes relays in Iowa on Saturday. McLeod clocked 13.04 seconds in bitter cold and rainy conditions to beat a crack field in his seasons opener.

Here’s whats trending.

US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on the media during a rally marking 100 days in office. He told supporters in Pennsylvania that he was keeping one promise after another, dismissing criticism as “fake news” by “out of touch” journalists. Trump decided to skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner – the first US leader to miss the event since an injured Ronald Reagan in 1981.

For Tomorrows weather forecast.

It will be partly cloudy with scattered showers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties with a high of 88 and a low of 73.