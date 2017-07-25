Diaspora encouraged to take advantage of business prospects

The Jamaican Diaspora is being encouraged to take advantage of business prospects across Jamaica as a means of strengthening its relationship with the country.

At the official opening of the Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference in Kingston on Sunday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said there are business opportunities in logistics, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), nutraceuticals and agriculture.

Diaspora should take advantages

“I implore the Diaspora to take full advantage of the opportunities that will be presented at the Diaspora conference so that there will be concrete plans and opportunities for future engagement,” Holness said.

To facilitate increased involvement, the prime minister said one of the Government’s principal objectives is to make it easier for prospective investors, including the Diaspora, to conduct business in and with Jamaica.

“Our aim is to streamline the work of critical agencies and procedures to avoid duplication, thereby creating a more favorable business environment,” he noted.

PM reiterates Jamaica’s commitment

The prime minister reiterated the Government is serious about strengthening the relationship between the Diaspora and Jamaica in every aspect, adding that the conference provides a “springboard” to facilitate this.

“This administration pledges to continue facilitating…your involvement in every facet of the country’s socio-economic development. We are pleased to see that the engagement process has evolved over the 13 years of philanthropy to one where the Diaspora is now fully on board,” he said.

Holness added that the country appreciates the significant contributions the Diaspora continues to make to communities, schools and health facilities across the island.

“The Government is cognizant of the fact that you, our Diaspora members, are amongst our best assets – sharing your skills, creativity and boundless ingenuity – and we must use this to our nation’s benefit,” he said.

Delegates

Several delegates from the United States, including over thirty from South Florida, Canada and the United Kingdom are the Diaspora conference in Jamaica. The conference also coincides with celebrations of Jamaica’s 55th anniversary of independence. Jamaica was granted independence from Britain on August 6, 1962.