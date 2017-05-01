C’Bar sets high school sprint relay record at Penn Relays

Calabar High School smashed the record for the 4×100 for high school boys at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia with a mind-boggling time of 39 seconds flat.

The previous record, 39.63, was destroyed by the quartet of Tyreke Wilson, Christopher Taylor, Michael Stephens, and Dejour Russell. Calabar finished ahead of former record holders, Kingston College, who ended second in what used to be a smart, 39.74.

In other news from Penn Relays, Jamaica won the 4×400 metres for men and women.

The men’s team was anchored y Fitzroy Dunkley, who chased down his US opponent, making up 10 metres to finish in 3:03.14 seconds, just ahead of the US, who crossed second in 3:03.25.

In the women’s equivalent, the team of Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Shericka Jackson, Dawnalee Loney and Janieve Russell were more dominant than the men, finishing in 3:28.32, well in front of the US outfit, who clocked 3:29.30.

In the US vs the World 4×100 metres for women, the Elaine Thompson-led team won in a season’s best 42.25 seconds. The women’s 4x400m held on to beat the United States, while a strong run from Olympic semi-finalist Fitzroy Dunkley saw the Jamaicans just edge the USA on the line in the men’s 4x400m.

Thompson got the baton just a few steps behind the USA Red’s Morolake Akinosun, and got by her after a few strides then ran away to win easily.

Christania Williams led off the team and handed off to Kerron Stewart, while Gayon Evans ran the third leg.

The men’s team of Kevaun Rattray, Oshane Bailey, Kavean Smith and Jevaughn Minzie took a few steps to atone for dropping the baton in the Bahamas last week, but placed second with 39.01 seconds behind the USA Red (38.87 seconds).

The women’s 4x400m team showed a lot of guts and determination to keep the USA at bay. Third-leg runner Dawnalee Loney dug in deep to create separation before handing off to anchor leg runner Janieve Russell, who kept her head despite a challenge from the experienced Natasha Hastings.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson and Shericka Jackson ran the first two legs for the Jamaican girls who ran 3 minutes 28.32 seconds, while the USA ran 3:29.30 minutes.

The men’s team of Jermaine Gayle, Martin Manley, Leford Green and Dunkley clocked a creditable 3:03.14 minutes to win the 4x400m for the first time since 2005.

Dunkley got the baton behind the USA’s veteran Calvin Smith, and gradually closed the gap until just before the line when he passed him for the victory.

The American ran 3:30.25 minutes and the Bahamas were third in 3:06.20 minutes.

The Jamaican women were second in the sprint medley relays as the team of Audra Segree, Natasha Morrison, Anastasia Le-Roy and Verone Chambers clocked 1:36.67 behind the USA (1:35.59), with USA Blue third in 1:37. 22 minutes.