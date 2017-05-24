BVI to revise date for implementing new work permit fee structure

The Minister of Labour in the British Virgin Islands, Dr. Kedrick Pickering says a new date is yet to be announced for the implementation of a new work permit fee structure following the missed deadline of May 15.

According to Pickering the date was missed as the as the government is still reviewing the new structure.

“I don’t want to say it (implementation of the new fees) is going to happen tomorrow or next week, but we are working diligently to make sure we can get it done.”

The Labour Minister also attributed the delay to complains from several businesses adding that the Government recently placed new charges on them, including the National Health Insurance Scheme and an increase in Hotel Accommodation Tax

“We are very mindful that companies have also had to make adjustments recently …..so we are not trying to create burdens for business and we don’t want to make it burdensome for businesses. So we are reviewing the implementation process with respect to the work permit fees,”said Pickering, who is also the territory’s deputy premier.

Last month, the Labour Minister announced the new work permit fee structure, then saying that the revised procedure for processing renewals is part of efforts to enhance the operation of the Labour Department, and to improve customer service in keeping with the ‘BVI Forward’ initiative to reform Immigration and Labor.