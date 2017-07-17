Antiguan woman kills granddaughter

A jury in Antigua has returned a guilty verdict in the trial of a woman who had beaten her granddaughter to death for sneaking out of the house late at night.

Millicent Cornwall-Roberts, 68, was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday after being on trial for 11 days.

According to reports, her granddaughter 18-year-old Jael Thomas snuck out the house and returned in the wee hours with two boys. When she got home, her grandmother was waiting with a stick.

Beaten with large stick

Prosecutors say Cornwall-Roberts beat the girl with the large stick and caused her feet to be fractured, ears to be damaged and a severe cut on her body from which she bled to death.

Witnesses said the girl was screaming during the beating. They said they saw the woman drag the teenager from the gate and into the family house in All Saints district. After the screaming ended the girl found dead in her room.

The dead girl’s mother, Vashti Cornwall said she found her daughter bloodied, with cuts and her underwear was soaked in her urine.

Cornwall said the accused cleaned up a blood trail which led from the kitchen to the room where the girl died.

The Antiguan jury deliberated for five hours before returning the guilty verdict.

