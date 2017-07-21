Antigua and Barbuda welcomes winner of “The Voice 2017” on his honeymoon

Antigua and Barbuda welcomed ‘The Voice’ 2017 Winner Chris Blue and his new wife Stephanie to the popular destination in the Caribbean for their honeymoon with a VIP reception.

The newlyweds landed in one of the Caribbean’s most romantic destination to the sounds of local musicians. They were personally greeted by the Minister of Tourism Asot A. Michael. The newly-wed couple, who arrived from London where their wedding took place, also received a special wedding blessing from the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James.

The couple will be spending the next week in Antigua and Barbuda, at the Award Winning Hermitage Bay Resort. Chris returns to the US to continue his concert and recording schedule after the honey moon.

Latest winner

.Chris Blue is the latest winner of the popular program, The Voice aired on NBC. He is celebrating his newfound popularity with sold out concerts in Tennessee. He also performed at the Fourth of July Concert in Washington, DC on PBS. Chris Blue is the second celebrity to choose Antigua and Barbuda as a honeymoon destination in recent weeks. Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer players in the world, who spent his honeymoon in Antigua at luxury getaway, Jumby Bay.

Antigua and Barbuda’s assets

“We are honored Chris Blue and his new wife, Stephanie, chose Antigua and Barbuda as their honeymoon destination. This further asserts our position as the most romantic destination in the Caribbean. We look forward to providing the couple with our beautiful white and pink beaches, award-winning properties, gastronomy, and the friendliness and warmth of our people. We look forward to seeing the destination through their eyes,” said Minister Michael.

Known for being the most romantic destination in the Caribbean, Antigua, and Barbuda is a twin-island paradise that offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches one for every day of the year.