Caribbean national wanted for murder held trying to re-enter U.S.

A Dominican Republic national, who was wanted on murder charges, was among seven Caribbean nationals nabbed trying to re-enter the United States via Puerto Rico after being deported.

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents arrested five of them along with others on a wooden vessel intercepted by Puerto Rico police officers, while the other two who jumped in the water before the boat was intercepted were rescued near the coast of Aguadilla last week.

Ramon Antonio Castillo, 51, was one of the two rescued from the water. US authorities said he has two active warrants for arrest from Puerto Rico and New York for homicide charges. Fellow Dominicans, Francisco Marte, 47; Ramon Villa, 36; Juanel Carpio Guerra, 34; Narciso Antonio Garcia-Jimenez, 45; Jafet Batista Severino, 28; and Manuel Paulino, 36; along with 66-year-old Haitian, Herman Radames Vendryes, were also apprehended.

They were all charged for attempting to re-enter after being deported. In the case of Marte, Villa, and Vendryes, the deportation had followed their conviction on aggravated felonies.

“Previously deported aliens that have been removed after serving time in our criminal justice system attempt to return concealing themselves among other migrants,” said Ramiro Cerrillo, Chief Patrol Agent for Ramey Sector in Aguadilla. “We remain vigilant to detect them and arresting them.”

Marte, Villa, and Vendryes face a fine or imprisonment for not more than 20 years, or both, if convicted; while Guerra, Garcia-Jimenez, Severino and Paulino face a fine or imprisonment for not more than two years, or both, if found guilty.