Boy, 9, burned with iron for being forgetful

A Pembroke Pines mother used a hot iron to burn the chest of a 9-year-old boy after she became angered that he left some paperwork at school, according to police.

The Pembroke Pines police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Child Protection Investigations Services went to the residence of Tamecha Jean, 32, about 4 p.m. Monday.

There, investigators learned that the boy had been burned with the iron while being disciplined “because he failed to show her his school work,” according to an arrest report.

The incident allegedly happened in February and left a quarter-sized scar on the center of the boy’s chest “consistent with the shape of the tip of an iron” and another inch-long scar on the left side of his chest, the report said.

The boy told investigators that Jean used a white-colored iron with a purple handle to burn his chest area twice. During their investigation, police found an iron that was white and blue, according to the report.

Jean told investigators that she was ironing while disciplining the child, using a belt to spank him, and that he may have burned himself on the iron “because he moves around a lot while being spanked,” the report said.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Assistant State Attorney sought to have Jean held on a bond of $20,000. “The violence alleged in this case is just so aggravating that it just completely outweighs any mitigating factors your honor,” Linder said.

However, Broward Judge Christopher Pole said Jean could be released on her own recognizance but will have to wear an ankle monitor as her case proceeds through court. Additionally, she was ordered not to have contact with the boy or his two siblings until a family court judge rules otherwise.

Jean is facing a charge of aggravated child abuse.

Following Jean’s arrest, the 9-year-old boy and his two siblings were placed in the care of child protection workers.