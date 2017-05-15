Body of Haitian migrant found on Bahamas beach

The police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a Haitian man, whose body was found on a beach on the island of Eleuthera on the weekend.

The police report that the man was believed to be part of a group of approximately 50 Haitian migrants who landed in the South Eleuthera early Saturday.

According to the police, shortly after 3 a.m (local time) on Saturday, they received a report that several Haitian migrants landed on the island.

The officers, on checking the immediate area, found the lifeless body of a male on the shoreline, suspected to be a part of the group of migrants.

The officers also detained the Haitian migrants and handed they over to immigration officials

This incident follows the apprehension of 23 Haitian migrants last week who landed in the Yamacraw area on the island of New Providence.

The police say they were notified about migrant sightings and subsequently apprehended the Haitians.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force says over 60 suspected Haitian migrants were apprehended in Bahaman waters last month.