Boca Raton teacher caught on camera kissing male student in classroom

Video footage released by police in Boca Raton, Florida shows a male school teacher kissing a male student in a classroom.

Brian Kornbluth was arrested in February. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of battery.

Boca Raton police said the principal at Somerset Academy, 333 SW Fourth Ave., reported an incident involving a teacher and a student. The principal told police that a teacher told him of unusual requests by Kornbluth to have certain students moved so that they could be in his class.

Police said the principal had the camera in Kornbluth’s classroom repositioned so that it faced the teacher’s desk.

The video Kornbluth briefly kiss a student, who was alone in his classroom on the lips.

A police officer reviewed the video and interviewed the student’s sister, who told police that Kornbluth also kissed her one time while she was at the school.

Police said Kornbluth admitted to kissing the student, but he denied kissing her sister.

Kornbluth was sentenced to a year of probation. Under the terms of his plea deal he must complete a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment