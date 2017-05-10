Bahamian charged for assaulting gay Jamaican at Carnival

A Bahamian national has been charged for assaulting a gay Jamaican man during a Junkanoo Carnival in Nassau on the weekend.

Police arrested Darwin Farquharson, 34, of Infant View Road. He pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court and was offered bail in the sum of $500. He was ordered to return to court on May 17.

The complainant, Adrian Brown, reported to police in Bahamas that he was dancing at the festival when two men threw water on him. When Brown approached the men, he complained of being verbally abused before they started to pelt him with rocks and bottles.

He was reportedly rescued from a further mauling by other revelers.

Brown is a Jamaican-born man who is a member of the US Navy.