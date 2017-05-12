In general election held in the Bahamas on Wednesday, voters elected Hubert Minnis of the Free National Movement (FNM) as their new prime minister. The FNM defeated the Perry Christie led Progressive Liberal Party in a whopping 34-5 parliamentary split. A preliminary count showed Minnis easily won his seat and the FNM party would hold the parliamentary majority. “My fellow Bahamians, the people have spoken,” Minnis, a physician, said in a victory rally before thousands of supporters on Wednesday night.

The Palm Beach County School District is calling on parents to pressure Governor Rick Scott to veto the state budget recently passed by the Florida Legislature. On Wednesday night, the school board approved a “call to action” seeking to have Scott veto the budget and House Bill 7069, a sweeping education bill that steers $140 million from funding public schools to charter school companies. The school district issued a statement, saying it’s “rare that the Board or School District use public platform to advocate on an issue; however, vetoing the budget and sending legislators back to Tallahassee is critically important to our school district, our employees and most importantly our students.

“The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has recommended that Caribbean governments beef up traffic management in order to significantly reduce tragic road deaths across the region. The organization is also recommending the lowering of speed limits, the installation of more speed bumps and the construction of roundabouts, among other speed management measures. In a report on Road Safety in the Region of the Americas, PAHO noted that 17 countries in the Americas have already set maximum speed limits of less than 50 km/h in urban areas and 13 have given local authorities the green light to reduce limits even further.

The Jamaica Athletic Administrative Association (JAAA) has announced a scholarship to the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, in honor of high jumper Germaine Mason, who died on April 20 in a motor accident. The Germaine Mason Scholarship will be awarded to a high school high jumper who excels academically, JAAA president Dr. Warren Blake announced on Wednesday

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wasn’t welcomed by students as she delivered the commencement speech at the Bethune-Cookman University, a historical black college in Daytona beach, Florida on Wednesday. As the university’s president, Edison Jackson, awarded DeVos an honorary degree, many students in the crowd started to boo, while faculty applauded. Mere seconds after DeVos began speaking, the students began shouting, and some turned their backs on Devos who attempted to elevate her voice above the shouts as she spoke.

It will be partly cloudy with isolated showers in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and partly cloudy in Palm Beach county with a high of 91 and a low of 73.