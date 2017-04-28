Baby drowns in bucket of urine in Trinidad

A five-month-old boy drowned in a bucket filled with urine as his parents slept in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

The child, Kydari Pacheco, was found head down in the plastic pail by his father, 29-year-old Kevon Pacheco.

He was pronounced dead at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

It is suspected that the child rolled off the bed and fell into the pail while his mother, Nikita Wilson, was asleep.

His father was asleep on the couch.

Pacheco told police that he woke up and went over to the bed. But his son was not there.

Pacheco said he woke his wife and asked for Kydari.

He said they turned on a lamp and saw the child in the bucket.

The family lives at Picton Road, Laventille.

Relatives said the couple had no bathroom and used the pail at nights.

During the day they would use a bathroom at the nearby home of Pacheco’s mother.

Pacheco told police that he was in the process of building a bathroom at his home.

The child’s parents were interviewed by investigators.