Ambulance thief arrested in Miami

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the theft of an ambulance this morning from Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital located at 1695 NW 9th Avenue in Miami.

According to investigators, an ambulance was left unattended under the overhang at the hospital when the subject, David Bozeman, got into the ambulance, and drove away. Bozeman crashed the vehicle into a University of Miami patient transport bus. The crash forced him to stop and he was then taken into custody without further incident.

The driver of the University of Miami bus was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.