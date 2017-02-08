Alkaline wanted for questioning in murder probe

Popular dancehall entertainer, Alkaline is wanted by the Jamaican police for questioning in relation to murder.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch Headquarters on Tuesday issued a release stating that they are seeking, the Champion Bwoy DJ, whose real name is Earlan Bartley.

He is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Rohan Morris. Morris was killed in the Kingston community of Maverley weeks ago.

Police in the island were tight-lipped about the details of the probe but said they believe he can assist them with the investigations.

Bartley was ordered to report to the Area 4 Headquarters, Harman Barracks in Vineyard Town, Kingston 2 by 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 8.

The artiste enjoyed great popularity in the dancehall arena last year and was touted as the DJ who would finally unseat, Vybz Kartel as the leading dancehall artiste in the country.

Vybz Kartel, real name Adidjah Palmer, is himself incarcerated after being found guilty of the murder of his crony, Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 35 years.

Fellow Entertainer Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell as well as Kahira Jones, who were sentenced to serve a minimum of 25 years, and Andre St John, who can apply for parole after serving 15 years of a life sentence, were also convicted.