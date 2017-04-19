71-year-old church elder sentenced for bribing child to have sex with him

A 71-year-old church volunteer, who said the devil took control of him, was slapped with a 10-year sentence for attempting to bribe a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Fort Lauderdale insurance broker Timothy Taffe told the girl he would give her his BMW and leave her an inheritance if she had sex with him. He also sent her graphic photos of himself and gave her instructions on getting birth control pills.

They met at an Episcopal church where he volunteered as a greeter.

Her family contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and local police about his conduct.

The police took control of the child’s email and phone and intercepted his messages.

U.S. District Judge William Zloch during Monday’s hearing rejected Taffe’s comment that “the devil really had control of me.