15-year-old girl shot in Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Northside District, is investigating a shooting that left one teenager critically injured.

According to investigators, shortly after midnight, Shanetta Gilbert along with Christopher Jackson and Michael Clarke, were sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex when shots were fired. Shanetta was struck in the back as a result of the shooting. As the shooting was taking place, Jonathon Bryant was driving eastbound on NW 50 Street with Shermaine Arnold as a passenger, when their vehicle was struck by bullets. Jonathon drove the vehicle in reverse to get away, when he lost control, crashing into a fence at the apartment complex. Shermaine was struck in the forehead with glass debris.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported both Shanetta and Shermaine to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.  Shanetta was transported in critical condition and Shermaine was transported in stable condition.

