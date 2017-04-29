12 Trinis deported from Turkey

Twelve Trinidad and Tobago citizens detained in Turkey last year, are were deported home on Friday.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Wayne Dick made the disclosure during a press conference in Port of Spain on Friday.

“Due to much information which has been circulating in the media over the past couple months, it is important as we come into possession of information that we update you. This day is such a day”. He said.

Dick said the twelve were ordered deported and will be escorted to Trinidad by Turkish agents.

“Up to this point no one will be arrested. They are considered just twelve persons who have been deported from Turkey. We have limited information from the Turkish authorities and we are hoping that when they get here, through continued efforts and investigations we will learn more as to the reasons they are deported,” he said.

The deportees will not be detained on return, but will be interviewed.

He did not disclose whether the deportees were suspected to be members of terrorists organizations.

“Our information is that men, women, and children will be returning. We have no information what so ever linking these persons who are expected to arrive, with (ISIS terrorist) Shane Crawford. We also have no information as to their involvement in any aspect whatsoever as far as ISIS is concerned. The identities we do have the information yes, but we need to verify by virtue of interviews, based on the little information we have from Turkish authorities”.