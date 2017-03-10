Translated: Rice with Pigeon Peas

By Celina DeCastro

Are you looking to spice up the flavor in your rice? Try Arroz con gandules. Although it is quite similar to Rice and Peas known throughout the Caribbean, this signature dish of Puerto Rico includes the important ingredient of Sofrito to give additional flavor. This side dish paired with roasted pork, creates the national dish of Puerto Rico that is served often for holidays and special occasions.

Things you will need : All can be found at your nearest grocery store.

1/3 cup of Country cubed ham or bacon (optional)

2 bay leaves

1/4 cup of fresh cilantro

1 15-ounce can of Pigeon Peas/Gandules

2 tps of powdered Chicken Bouillon

3 ½ cips of water or low sodium chicken broth

2 tbsp of pimento stuffed olives (optional)

1/3 cup of Sofrito

1/3 cup of Tomato Sauce

2 cups of Parboiled Rice

Goya Adobo seasoning

1 tsp of dried Italian Seasoning

1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ tps of sazon con achiote y cilantro

What to do :