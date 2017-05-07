Advice from a surgical oncologist when it comes to cancer

Dr. Alia Abdulla, DO, FACOS

Cancer can be a devastating diagnosis. As a fellowship-trained surgical oncologist I take great pride in helping provide support to my patients and their families. One of the most important parts of my job is not only to diagnose and treat the cancer, but also to guide my patient and their family through this life altering diagnosis. I always give my patients three specific pieces of advice.

Firstly, we may have found the cancer, but the cancer doesn’t know that we have found it. Just because we found it doesn’t mean that it will all of a sudden start becoming more aggressive. And because we have found it doesn’t mean that we need to rush into a treatment haphazardly. It is more important to do the RIGHT thing, in the RIGHT time, rather than do the right thing by accident. Specifically, I am referring to treatment. Once we have identified the cancer, we will need to perform a series of testing to know the extent of the disease – also referred to as the STAGE of the cancer. These tests will take time to complete. It is more important to know the extent of the cancer prior to rushing into treatment.

Overall, it is best to speak to your oncologist to know when timing is important. There are some cancers in which days and weeks are significant in treatment, whereas there are other cancers where months and years matter in the treatment planning.