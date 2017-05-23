Weed smokers needed for marijuana breathalyzer study

The Washington State University is looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana for a medical study, and earn some extra dollars.

The university researchers are trying to develop a breathalyzer that can detect marijuana use.

Volunteers who take part in the study will be paid $30 an hour for the first hour with an extra $10 for each additional hour of participation.

Users will purchase the marijuana and smoke it privately in their own home. To avoid driving under the influence, taxis will be sent to pick up the volunteers and drive them to the hospital for secondary testing.

Volunteers must be 21 years of age to take part in the study.