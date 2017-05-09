Haiti experiencing decline in cholera cases

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says the number of suspected cholera cases reported in Haiti, up to April 8, 2017, has decreased when compared to the same periods in 2015 and 2016.

In its latest report, PAHO says to date 4,871 suspected cholera cases have been reported in Haiti, including 69 deaths. This represents a 60 and 61 per cent decrease compared to the 12,373 and 12,226 suspected cholera cases reported during the same period in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Additionally, the 69 deaths reported so far this year represents a 41 per cent and 50 per cent decrease when compared to the 116 and 139 deaths reported during the same period in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

All 10 departments in the country Haiti have reported suspected cholera cases this year.

The five departments with the highest rates in descending order are: Centre, Ouest (which includes the capital city of Port-au-Prince), Nippes, Artibonite, and Nord.

Since the cholera outbreak began in October 2010, 800,665 cases have been reported, including 9,480 deaths.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the cholera epidemic in Haiti continues to be the largest in the Western Hemisphere