FDA warns against illegal cancer treatments

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers about illegally sold cancer treatments.

According to a release, The FDA has issued fourteen warning letters and four online advisory letters to companies selling more than 65 products that claim to prevent, diagnose, treat, mitigate, or cure cancer.

These illegal products have been marketed and sold without FDA approval.

These products were mostly sold on websites or social media platforms and have not been reviewed by FDA for safety and efficacy.

The FDA states that these products could be dangerous to people and pets.

A complete list of these products can be found at:

https://www.fda.gov/ForConsumers/ProtectYourself/HealthFraud/ucm533465.htm