This Day in History: Papa-Doc died

On this day in history in 1971, Former Haitian president Francois “Papa-Doc” Duvalier died at the age of 64. His death was caused by heart complications and chronic diabetes.

He was succeeded by his 19-year-old son Jean-Claude ‘Baby-Doc’ Duvalier following his death. ‘Baby Doc’ followed in his father’s footsteps as Haiti would continue to remain in a state of fear and poverty for years to come.

Papa Doc’s reign as the president of Haiti lasted from 1957 to his death in 1971. He was described as a dictator. By some Haitians who called him Haiti’s Hitler. During Papa Doc’s ruling 30,000 to 60,000 Haitians were suspected to have been murdered by his feared militia, the Ton Ton Macoute.