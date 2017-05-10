Trump selling Caribbean estate for US$22 million

United States President Donald Trump, is selling his Caribbean estate for a whopping $28 million.

Trump bought Le Chateau des Palmiers – a walled compound on the north-western tip of French St. Martin for a rumoured £15 million pounds in 2013.

After using it mainly as a rental property, he’s put it up for sale.

In a brochure for the property, he tells prospective buyers, “Greetings from Donald J. Trump. Escape to a place no other.”

The lavish five-acre estate on St. Martin’s Plum Bay includes two villas, one five-bedroom and another four-bedroom and several other buildings.

In total, the compound contains 11 bedrooms and 12 full bathrooms.

The larger villa has a two-story master bedroom with a Jacuzzi bath tub and two private balconies.

The smaller villa has several themed bedrooms, including the “Jungle Room” with a king-size bed.

The whole property is enclosed by an eight-foot boundary wall.