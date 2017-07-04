St Lucia welcomes construction of luxury hotel

The St. Lucia government has welcomed the decision by luxury hotel operator, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, to construct a 120 room hotel in that Eastern Caribbean nation. Government officials say the project underscores the Allen Chastanet administration’s efforts to bring increased investment, sustainable employment, economic activity and development to the south of the island.

“There has been many an attempt for you to come to St. Lucia and I am glad that it has finally come through. On behalf of the Government of St. Lucia I want to say how grateful we are for the confidence you have in St Lucia and how much we look forward to working with you in promoting our destination,” Chastanet told representatives of Fairmont Hotels & Resort in announcing the ensuing hotel project.

The US$220 million hotel, which is expected to be opened in 2019, will be built in the west coast village of Choiseul and will feature 40 private residential villas, over 25 acres of beach front property.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister quoted the Minister for Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs, Bradly Felix as indicating that the project heralds the “beginning of the long-awaited infrastructural transformation that Choiseul needs in order to bring out its true potential and generate a greater level of economic activity.”

In recent years St. Lucia has been focused on the development of its tourism infrastructure and grasp a significant share of the Caribbean tourism market.