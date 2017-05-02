Small business operators to be recognized

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s South Florida District Office will recognize the district’s 2017 South Florida National Small Business Week winners this week in honor of National Small Business Week.

“This week reaffirms our agency’s commitment to small business owners around the nation. Each winner truly exemplifies the various levels of success an entrepreneur can achieve and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments,” District Director Francisco ‘Pamcho’ Marrero said.

The following winners will be presented with their respective NSBW award at the locations listed below.

Treasure Coast Location:

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Indian River State College

3209 Virginia Avenue, Kight Center – V-110

Fort Pierce, Florida 34981

Register here

o South Florida District Minority Owned Small Business Person of the Year

Juan Perez, President of All Star Carpet and Tiles of the Treasure Coast.

Miami Location:

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Mindwarehouse

111 NE 1 Street, 7th Floor

Miami, Florida 33132

Register here

o South Florida District and State of Florida Small Business Person of the Year

Paul Morrow, President of South Dade Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

o South Florida District Small Business Woman-Owned Person of the Year

Christine Phipps, CEO of Phipps Reporting

o South Florida District and State of Florida Veteran Owned Business of the Year

Edward Haynes, President of Haynes Security

o South Florida District and State of Florida Small Business Advocate of the Year

Marjorie Weber, Financial Consultant for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Florida International University

o South Florida District and State of Florida Small Business Financial Advocate of the Year

Debra Sales, Vice President/Small Business Program Director of Neighborhood Lending Partners

o South Florida District and State of Florida Small Business Media Advocate of the Year

Nancy Dahlberg, Business Reporter for The Miami Herald

Broward Location:

Friday, May 5, 2017

Signature Grand

6900 State Road 84

Davie, Florida 33317

Register here

o South Florida District and State of Florida Exporter of the Year

David Rosen, CEO and Founder of Kira Labs, Inc.

o Region IV, State of Florida and South Florida District Women’s Business Center of Excellence

weVENTURE at Florida Institute of Technology (Director Erica Lemp).

Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. National Small Business Week is set as the first week in May, and this year the dates are April 30 – May 6 with national events planned in Washington, D.C., New York City, Indianapolis, Dallas and Fresno, California.