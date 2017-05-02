SBA announces relaunch of Small Business Technology Coalition

The Small Business Technology Coalition, the go-to resource for entrepreneurs seeking to leverage technology, has relaunched with new partners and a greater emphasis on training users to make their businesses more effective and efficient, administrator Linda McMahon U.S. Small Business Administration announced on recently.

The Technology Coalition (www.sba.gov/techcoalition) is a public-private partnership that educates users on topics including e-commerce, customer relationships, sales/leads, marketing, social media, cyber security and more.

“Public-private partnerships like the Small Business Technology Coalition are the future of the Small Business Administration. The SBA’s Technology Coalition will ensure educational content remains relevant to the technology questions small business owners across America ask every day,” McMahon said.

The Tech Coalition’s newest partners are Animoto, Business Blocks, Dun & Bradstreet, Expensify, GoDaddy, Industry, National Cyber Security Alliance, NerdWallet, Stripe, Townsquared and Wix.

Including the original partners – Bench, Box, Canvas, Dash Data, Facebook, Google, Gusto, Intuit, LegalZoom, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Paychex, Salesforce, Square, Thumbtack, Yelp and Zenefits – the Tech Coalition leads outreach events nationwide and provides webinars and other training resources to help small business owners utilize technology effectively as they start and grow their businesses.

“These partners play a vital role as we work to ensure the Tech Coalition is the best source for small business owners looking to use technology to serve their customers, be more efficient and get paid for their services,” McMahon said. “By leveraging technology companies’ expertise, we are able to help small businesses across the country and drive innovation without expanding government.”