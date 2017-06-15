NetSpend refunds coming

NetSpend Corporation is providing refunds to settle FTC charges that people couldn’t get access to the money they had put into their NetSpend account.

Here’s how the refunds work. NetSpend is sending notices by email and mail to people who are eligible for a refund. The emails tell you how to request a refund using an online form. The paper notice gives you a printed form to return. You have to apply to NetSpend to get your money back. And you have to apply by October 7, 2017.

If you get a notice, please respond as soon as you can: NetSpend will mail your refund check within 30 days after you make your request. The refund is for all of the money you lost, and we want to be sure you get it back.

If you think you should have gotten a notice from NetSpend and didn’t — or if you have problems getting your money back, please let the FTC know.

Remember: you never have to pay to get a refund in an FTC case. Anyone who asks you to pay for a refund is a scammer.