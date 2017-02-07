Balancing Love and Money: Tips for Financial Success in Your Relationship

Nonprofit credit counseling agency Take Charge America offers eight tips for peace in finances – and relationships

Money problems can wreak havoc on relationships, especially for couples with vastly different upbringings or clashing spending habits.

A Citibank survey recently revealed 57 per cent of divorced couples cited financial issues as the reason for ending the relationship. The good news is that a few simple strategies can help resolve money conflicts.

“Many people enter relationships without discussing their attitudes toward money,” said Mike Sullivan, a personal finance consultant with Take Charge America, a national nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “It’s not particularly fun or romantic, but open and honest communication about finances will go a long way in fostering a happy, healthy relationship.”

Sullivan offers eight tips for couples seeking financial bliss: