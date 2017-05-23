JIE to attract over 600 international buyers

The Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) is poised to attract more than 600 potential buyers from the Caribbean region, North and South America, China and Europe.

Organised by the Jamaica Manufacturers Association (JMA) the exhibition is set the be held between June 1 – 3 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, the exhibition is one of the major foundations on which the country’s economic growth will be set and will be the largest trade exposition of its kind in the region.

There will be a total of 88 exhibitors who will be displaying goods and services from a wide cross-section of industries including: tourism, food processing, business processing, fleet construction and site management and building, ceramics and porcelain manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, natural hair products, health food distribution, security, pest control and upholstery.

The exhibition will be officially opened by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who sees great potential in the trade show to boost Jamaica’s economic growth. The JIE has the full backing of the government and is supported by large, middle and small businesses including GraceKennedy, The RJR/Gleaner Group, Sagicor, Hilton Rosehall Resorts and Montego Bay Convention Centre.

President of the Jamaica Manufacturing Association (JMA) Metry Seaga described the JIE as “a one of a kind event” that will be one of the biggest trade shows ever to be held in the region.

“The JIE is a new and exciting venture which will offer business people an opportunity to interact and rub shoulders with some of the largest and most important traders worldwide, in an up close and personal atmosphere, aimed at discovering new markets and exploring untapped potential,” Seaga said.

The exhibition will facilitate business to business match making and business to consumers. The business to business match making is being facilitated by JAMPRO but appointments can also be made via JMA’s Website www.jma.com.jm.

The main objectives of the exhibition are to:

Improve the supply chain for Jamaican companies; Create stronger trade networks with Jamaican and international companies; Strengthen linkages with the tourism sector and Promote trade of local and international goods and services.