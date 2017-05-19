Jamaican government forks out $3.3 million for judgment debts

The Jamaican government coughed up $3.3 million to settle judgments won against the state.

This was revealed by Attorney General, Marlene Mahaloo-Forte during her contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of representatives recently. Mahaloo-Forte said for the financial year 2016-2017 the government had originally allocated a budget of $2.66 million towards the payment of judgment debts, but by the end of the financial year some $3.3 million was paid out.

The amount paid was to settle judgment debts and settlements due for 2014 and Mahaloo-Forte gave a commitment to seek additional; funds to settle judgments more speedily.

“I am very sympathetic to the plight of successful litigants who have to wait for extended periods before getting paid,” she said.

