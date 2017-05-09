Jamaica welcomes Starbucks

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett is welcoming news that international coffee chain Starbucks will be setting up shop in the second city of Montego Bay, Jamaica and said it will add yet another dimension to the diverse culinary offerings of Jamaica’s resort capital.

“Starbucks is a welcome addition to the culinary landscape of Montego Bay as we seek to diversify and build out of the gastronomy experiences which will define Jamaica as a top tourist destination,” said Minister Bartlett.

“It marks the coming together of two internationally recognized brands – Jamaica and Starbucks – and I am particularly pleased that they will be sourcing locally-grown products, in particular our world renowned Blue Mountain Coffee. In addition, this investment will provide much needed jobs for the people of Montego Bay and its environs,” Bartlett added.

The Starbucks Coffee Company recently announced that it has entered a geographic licensing agreement with Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited, a consortium lead by Ian Dear, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville Caribbean Group and Adam Stewart, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Sandals Resorts International.

Bartlett said that new products and promoting investments are two of the five pillars of growth that are being used by his Ministry to transform the island’s tourism sector, deepen linkages and achieve significant growth, and pointed out that Starbucks coming to Montego Bay represents both.

Bartlett lauded Stewart and Dear for their ongoing investment in and commitment to Jamaica’s hospitality industry, which has helped to increase the competitiveness of the island’s tourism product. “With these two dynamic business leaders at the helm this new venture is sure to be a great success,” said the Minister.

The agreement grants Caribbean Coffee Traders the exclusive rights to own and operate Starbucks stores in Jamaica. This will be Starbucks 17th market in the Latin America and Caribbean region.