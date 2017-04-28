Jamaica boosts tourism sector

Jamaica is boosting its tourism sector with the addition of approximately 3,000 new and refurbished hotel rooms and the projected addition of some 1,100 new rooms this year.

The country is expected to add a further 12,000 new rooms, spanning the various resort areas between 2018 and 2021

“As a destination we are pleased to welcome this growing interest and the significant investments which have been made in our accommodation sector,” noted Paul Pennicook, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism.“These developments make Jamaica an even more attractive and exciting destination for our visitors. This fits in perfectly with our overall strategy to grow the industry and will go a far way in helping us achieve our desired arrival targets.”

In Montego Bay the 150-room Breathless Resort & Spa was officially opened in February, while the Royal Decameron’s third property in Jamaica, the 146-room Royal Decameron Cornwall Beach resort in Montego Bay, St. James, was also officially opened in February bringing the company’s room count in Jamaica to 521. The new property adds to the 144 rooms at the Royal Decameron Montego Bay and 231 at the Royal Decameron Runaway Bay in St. Ann.

The Jewel Grande (formerly Palmyra) is expected to open late Summer/Fall 2017. Construction is now underway to complete the unfinished buildings on 16 acres of pristine waterfront land on the Rose Hall estate. The property comprises 88 junior suites, along with one, two and three bedroom units and private villas. The facility will operate under the Jewel Resorts brand and will be called Jewel Grande.

The Spanish Court Montego Bay, which formerly operated as Breezes is set to open this Fall. Acquired by The Crissa Group, led by Christopher Issa, the 120-room hotel located on the popular “hip strip” in Montego Bay has been undergoing extensive refurbishing and redevelopment expected to cost in the region of US$12.5 million. Jamaica-born and award-winning designer Allison Antrobus of Antrobus Ramirez, who designed the public spaces at the 107-room Spanish Court Kingston hotel, will also design the Montego Bay resort property. Spanish Court Montego Bay will feature two restaurants, a café, gym and a series of bars including a rooftop pool bar with views of Doctor’s Cave Beach.

In Negril, construction is currently underway for Azul Beach is scheduled to open in May. Owned by Karisma Hotels and Resorts, Azul Beach will add 98 rooms to the resort’s inventory. Situated on a coveted stretch of Negril’s world-famous seven-mile beach, Azul Beach hotel offers spacious, contemporary oceanfront accommodations, with special adults-only sections dedicated exclusively to romantic honeymoon suites. Azul Sensatori will add to its current room stock with the addition of 51 rooms; The property formerly known as Grand Lido Negril, now has three resorts operating under the Royalton umbrella.

Grand Lido officially opened in March. This oceanfront boutique property comprises 26 exquisite suites complete with butler service. Grand Lido provides a unique all-inclusive clothing optional vacation experience catering to adults only.

Royalton Negril Resort & Spa, opened in March 2017 after extensive renovations. The 407 luxurious suites are equipped with the modern All-In Luxury concept featuring an array of world-class amenities including the premium handcrafted DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, 24/7 concierge service, ‘All-In Connectivity™’ with complimentary WiFi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more.

Hideaway at Royalton Negril, a five-star all-inclusive, adults-only resort also had its official opening in March. Hideaway with its 166 suites, each with butler service, is designed for adult travelers who desire an exclusive All-In Luxury® experience. Features include 11 oceanfront buildings, each with swim-out suites, a choice of pools, a splash park and eight luxury restaurants.Hideaway at Royalton Negril hosts afternoon mixology classes and express shiatsu massages on the beach or by the pool.

In Kingston The R Hotel, (previously the Renfrew), the newest five-star addition to Kingston’s room stock is scheduled to open this Fall. When complete, the property will consist of 32 exclusive rooms as well as eight two-bedroom duplex apartments. Poised to become Kingston’s first business ‘extended stay’ hotel, it is the result of collaboration between noted architect Evan Williams and investor Joe Bogdanovich. The target market for the new hotel includes corporate guests with long stay requirements in Kingston’s business district. The R Hotel will distinguish itself through high levels of personal service and the business facilities offered, all in a luxurious setting. The hotel will include a roof top restaurant and bar, a swimming lap pool, gift shops, gymnasium, art gallery and an underground car park.