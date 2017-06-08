Eleven Caribbean projects selected for European funding

The second selection committee for the Interreg Caribbean Program 2014-2020 has made public the list of the 11 regional projects eligible for European funding.

the countries in the Caribbean that will benefit from these projects, are as follows:

TEECA:Set up a trade facilitation team and improve knowledge on existing financing solutions in the Caribbean area in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS); PAIRE:Develop an action plan to facilitate cooperation between the Caribbean air transport operators in partnership with Antigua, Dominica, St Maarten and LIAT; OSAIN:To identify and promote the medicinal plants of the Caribbean in partnership with Belize, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica and Puerto Rico; RECAVAC:Supporting cocoa farmers in partnership with Haiti RADAR:Installation of a weather radar system in St Maarten; PREST:Creation of an earth/sea geophysical observatory in partnership with Haiti, Cuba and the University of the West Indies; CARIFORTS:Creation of a network of forts and fortifications of the Caribbean in partnership with Antigua, Cuba, Haiti, Puerto Rico, St Kitts and St Eustatius; CARI’MAM:Networking of marine protected areas dedicated to the conservation of marine mammals in the Greater Caribbean in partnership with Bonaire, Cuba, Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands; OSATOURC:Creation of an international network of popular and traditional music of the Caribbean, in partnership with Cuba, Dominica, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago; CARIBIX:Develop Internet exchange points in the Caribbean in partnership with St Maarten and Trinidad; CAP 3D:3D creative mobility project in partnership with the University of Trinidad and Tobago.

The total budget of the Interreg Caraibes Program 2014/2020 is €85.7 million. The next selection committee will meet in September 2017 to study new projects.