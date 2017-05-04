Bidders for NMIA

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), has received nine applications in response to the Government’s Request for Qualification for the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) public-private partnership project.

Applications were received mainly from overseas firms.

DBJ Managing Director Milverton Reynolds says the NMIA Enterprise Team will now review and assess the submissions to determine if they meet legal, technical and financial criteria.

He expects that the list of pre-qualified firms will be announced by the Government within several weeks and a Request for Proposal issued to them next month.

The pre-qualified firms will be allowed to conduct due diligence to support the preparation and submission of their bids which is targeted for November.

The Government expects to announce the winning bidder by December.

The Norman Manley International Airport is owned by the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) – it is currently operated by NMIA Airports, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the AAJ.