One of the dreadful things about traveling is fitting all your necessities into a suitcase. Here are some tips on how to properly pack your luggage to make your trip even easier.

Take a plastic bag

You never know when you may need a plastic bag. You could use one to hold onto pool toys, put your wet clothes in, or in most cases to place your dirty clothes in. This is the best way to keep the suitcase or carry-on luggage organized throughout the trip.

Eliminate makeup mayhem

It may be hard to advise woman to only bring the makeup essentials, especially with the growing need for foundation, highlighter, eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush, bronzer, lip liners, false eyelashes and so on. But there are tips and techniques on how to prevent makeup from breaking during your travels.

Get a good make up bag, something than can hold all your brushes and containers, base your amount of makeup off the outfits you are packing, add a cotton ball in your blush and bronzer to prevent breakage, use travel sized bottles, and use your clothes as cushioning.

Choice outfits wisely

The best way to know what you are picking for your travels is to check the weather a week in advance to ensure you are packing the right type of clothes. Don’t be caught in the dry heat of the mid-west with a snow jacket and thermal underwear.

Checking the weather in advance can allow you to pick the most appropriate day wear while you visit your destination.

Pack toiletries right

Have you ever opened your suitcase to find that your conditioner spilled all over your clothes? Well let’s try not to let that happen again by properly packing and securing your bathroom necessities.

When packing toiletries, the main things one would need consist of toothpaste, a toothbrush, soap, shampoo and conditioner. Most of these items can be purchased in travel sized bottles at your nearest grocery store, travel sized items must not exceed 3 ounces.

Placing your items in a Ziploc or small zipper bag can ensure that your items will not spill midflight.

Utilize odd-shaped items

Shoes are a necessity when travel to unique places, but it can take up plenty of luggage space. Try to keep the number of shoes to a total of three.

The best way to pack shoes is to place along the sides or at the bottom of your bag, you can also put small items inside the shoes to save space.

Fold, Fold, Fold!

One of the main reasons of a cluttered and disorganized bag is unfolded and messy clothes. It can also cause wrinkles in the best of clothes that you want to wear.

Folding clothes is one of the effective ways to preventing wrinkles in certain material of clothing. Some advice folding while others advice the rolling method to folding clothes for the suitcase.

Keep the peace by keeping the clothes organized.

Hopefully with these tips in mind, your travel packing will be an easier endeavor for this approaching travel season.