US Immigration News for You

USCIS releases revised Fiancé(e) Visa Form

The USCIS recently revised its form I-129F Petition for Alien Fiancé(e) and K-3 visas and since June 9, 2017, this form 4/10/17 edition is the only one which will be accepted. The good news is that Form G-325A is incorporated into the new I-129F form, so a separate G-325A (Biographic Information) for each spouse no longer needs to be filed. The bad news is that the form contains a “Petitioner’s Declaration and Certification” which informs the U.S. Citizen sponsoring a Fiancé(e) or bringing a spouse to the U.S. on the K-3 that he or she may be required to have their biometrics (fingerprints, photograph and/or signature) taken. This has been done in the past petitioners with a criminal history and may become more frequent in the future.

DREAMERS advised to renew DACA status 120 days prior to expiration

The USCIS recommends that DREAMERS holding DACA status renew their Deferred Action status and Work Authorization early in order to avoid a lapse in permission to work. DREAMERS should apply for renewal no later than 120 days prior to expiration. The process for renewal is nearly identical to the initial process for DACA status, except the initial documentation to prove eligibility is not required.

There’s a new form and USCIS DACA Filing Fees have increased from $465 to $495. Applicants are advised to write “Renewal Request” in large letters on the bottom of each form and include:

Form I-821D, Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival

Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization

Form I-765WS

Immigration question and answer

Question: I am applying for my citizenship and the form asks about all my trips in recent 5 years. I travel a lot for work and I have lots of trips and some of the US entry stamps are stamps on top of stamps and I cannot read the dates accurately. Does it matter if I make a mistake just because I cannot clearly see the dates?

Answer: As is often the case, U.S. and foreign border officers alike, simply stamp your passport page without even considering whether it is legible or not. In most naturalization cases, making the best guess you can for illegible dates is the best you can do and the USCIS will not fault you for it. However, fortunately, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has a website which allows travelers to access their U.S. travel history going back five years from the request date. To access the information, go to the CBP website and click on “Get Travel History” and print out the report.

