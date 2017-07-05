New Florida laws take effect July 1

On July 1, several new laws signed recently by Florida Governor Rick Scott went into effect. The new laws include $91.6 million in tax breaks which are a part of the $82 billion budget also approved by Scott.

Some of the news laws implemented include:

An $85 million “job growth” trust fund for regional economic development projects and workforce training, and provides $75 million for the public-private Visit Florida. The new law also steers $50 million toward repairs on the Herbert Hoover Dike.

Across-the-board pay increase for state employees. Florida law enforcement officers will get a 5 percent hike, correctional officers an extra $2,500 a year; and judges, state attorneys, and public defenders will receive a 10 percent increase. Included in this law is an improvement in health insurance and retirement plans for these employees.

A three-day sales tax holiday from August 4 to 6, on clothing, supplies, and equipment, including on personal computers under $750 for students returning to school in August.

Regulating prescriptions for, the dispensation of, and the use of medical marijuana

Colleges being required to provide information to their students regarding their student loans each year.

Allowing religious expressions in schools. This law is intended to prevent school districts from discriminating against students, parents or school employees on because of their religious views or expression.

Establishing a process for Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration to have legislative leaders release $1.5 billion for the Low Income Pool program. This program provides extra money to hospitals to enable them to provide services to poor and uninsured patients.

Regulations for new passenger transport companies like Uber and Lyft. The law includes insurance and background-check requirements for drivers which are slated to be not as intensive as requested by respective cities and counties.

Naming or designating some state road and bridges after people like Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton who was slain in the line of duty, golf legend Arnold Palmer. A section of US 441 in Miami-Dade County will be named “Muhammad Ali Boulevard” in memory of the late boxing legend who trained and fought in Miami for several years.

A 50 percent entry fee discount to state parks for families operating a licensed family foster home, and a one-time, annual entrance pass for families that adopt a special needs child.