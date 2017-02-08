Only 34 percent of Florida voters approve of Trump

A recently released poll into the first two weeks of President Donald Trump and his administration’s performance, conducted by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Business and Economics Polling Initiative among Florida voters indicated only a 34 percent approval. This is far worse than the 45 percent approval rating for the president in national polls.

However, Miami public affairs research analyst Clement Levine says, “This is a very sorry appraisal of the new president, especially in a state he won, but two weeks is much too soon for any meaningful assessment of the president’s performance.”

The results of the far reaching FAU survey was skewed towards party preferences indicating that only 73 percent of Republicans approve of the president’s performance, compared to only 8 percent of Democrats who expressed their approval, and 32 percent of voters without party affiliation.

The survey also revealed Trump’s approval rating was higher among men, 37 percent, compared to women with a 31 percent approval rating.

The survey sought the opinion voters on several of the controversial issues that has emerged during the first two weeks of the Trump administration. This includes executive orders related to defunding sanctuary cities, the ban on immigrant from Muslim nations, and funding of the wall Trump is planning to build along the Mexico/US border.

The majority of those surveyed, 52 percent, disagreed with the federal government cut of funding to cities that offer sanctuary to nondocumented immigrants. A smaller 46 percent majority also do not support the directive of the executive order for the US Department of Justice to take action against sanctuary cities or counties. Nonetheless a significant 38 percent support communities like Broward and Miami Dade counties, which are regarded as sanctuary communities, not harbor undocumented immigrants who could be targeted or ordered for deportation by federal authorities.

The majority were against the immigration ban and 56 percent are against the building of the border wall in general, and 66 percent against a wall that would be estimated to cost some $15 billion.

Levine said where Trump and his administration are concerned “not much meaningful assessment can be ascertained from surveys conducted after the man has been in office for only two weeks. First, these surveys are very subjective as it include responders who are still upset over the presidential election results. Secondly, Trump never held any previous public office. It’s going to take more than two weeks for him and most of his advisors to settle into the procedures of the Oval office. Thirdly, it should be noted the Trump team didn’t expect to win the elections. They, like most pollsters and Americans, believed Hillary Clinton would have been elected. The team was simply unprepared.”

Levine said another survey conducted in, say, another three months should be more realistic. “That would be sufficient time for Trump to have settled, and for the public to have a stronger basis to judge his performance.”