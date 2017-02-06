Fort Lauderdale Blazers romp to 8-0 win over Coral Springs

The Fort Lauderdale Blazers were merciless when they thumped Coral Springs 8-0 in Saturday’s round of the Caribbean American Soccer Association (CASA) Super League at the Lauderhill Park.

The Fort Lauderdale Blazers were allover thewir opponents who couldn’t find an answer to their superior brand of play.

In the curtain raiser Fort Lauderdale Juniors were also big winners with a 6-0 romp over Creekers FC, to cop a big day for the Broward-based City.

The Juniors raced into a 3-0 half time lead and from then on the writing was on the wall.

In the Masters League Rockers FC defeated Creekers Masters 3-1, while Chapel Trail and Fort Lauderdale FC played to a goalless tie.