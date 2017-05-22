Whitmore looks to homegrown talent

Jamaica’s soccer coach Theodore Whitmore will use homegrown players for aJune 13 friendly against Peru in Peru.

The team is preparing for the June 22-25 Caribbean Cup in Martinique and the CONCACAF Gold Cup which takes place from July 7-26 in the United States.

“For our friendly international against Peru, it is a grand chance for the local players to show what they are made of. As we prepare for the semi-finals of the Caribbean Cup and prepare for the Gold Cup, this is the last chance for the locals to execute and impress me in order to get into the squads of Caribbean Cup and the Gold Cup,” Whitmore said.

Jamaica are defending champions and looking for a seventh Caribbean Cup crown. Aruba, Curacao and Martinique are the other teams playing.

In two meetings, Jamaica has drawn 1-1 and lost 1-2 to Peru.