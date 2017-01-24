Wes Morgan selected for Best Male in the 2016 CONCACAF title
Wes Morgan has been selected in the 2016 CONCACAF Male Best XI following a memorable year for the Jamaica international. Morgan became the first man in Leicester City history to lift the Premier League trophy, playing every game during the Foxes’ 2015/16 title triumph.
His imposing performances saw him become an ever-present at the heart of the City defence, before he took to the international stage for Jamaica in the summer at the Copa America.
Morgan was named alongside Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, FC Porto defender Miguel Layun and former Fulham forward Bryan Ruiz.