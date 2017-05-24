Wailing Souls hit the road

Veteran roots-reggae group The Wailing Souls kick off their summer tour on June 6 with a date at Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, California.

The ‘Souls’ — Lloyd ‘Bread’ McDonald and Winston ‘Pipe’ Matthews — will do twenty-four shows in nineteen states and the District of Columbia.

The tour will be used to promote their latest album Island Girl which was recently released.

Six of the upcoming shows will be in California where McDonald and Matthews lived for many years. The Wailing Souls, which formed in Trench Town in 1969, first toured the United States in 1981 when they were a quartet.

Known for classic songs such as War, Bredda Gravalicious and Firehouse Rock, the Grammy-nominated Wailing Souls enjoyed their best recording period during the mid and late 1970s at Channel One studio in Kingston.

The tour itinerary is:

Tue June 6: Belly Up Tavern 143 S. Cedros Ave. Solana Beach, CA

Fri June 9: Tiki Bar 1700 Placentia Ave Costa Mesa, CA

Sat June 10: Indian Cove Joshua Tree National Park. Joshua Tree, CA

Sun June 11: The Catalyst 1011 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA

Tue June 13: The Independent 628 Divisadero St San Francisco, CA

Wed June 14: Humboldt Brews 856 10th Street, Arcata, CA

Fri June 16: KTAOS 9 State Road 150, Taos, NM

Sat June 17: The State Room 638 S. State St. Salt Lake City, UT

Sun June 18: Spice Island 10 N Sierra Madre St Colorado Springs, CO

Tue June 20: Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street Boulder, CO

Wed June 21: The Eldo. 215 Elk Ave. Crested Butte CO

Thurs June 22: Brues Ale House 120 E Riverwalk, Pueblo, CO

Fri June 23: Ophelia’s 1215 20th St. Denver, CO

Sat June 24: Crossroads KC 417 E 18th ST, Kansas City, MO

Sun June 25: Wild Hare 2610 North Halsted. Chicago, IL

Wed June 28: The Cedar Cultural Center 416 Cedar Ave S. Minneapolis, MN

Thurs June 29: The Pyramid Scheme 68 Commerce Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI

Sun July 2: Parlor Bar 200 Broadway. Newport, RI

Tue July 4: Garcia’s 149 Westchester Ave. Port Chester, NY

Wed July 5: B.B. King Blues Club. 237 W 42nd St, New York, NY

Thurs July 6: Laguna Grill & Rum Bar 1400 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ

Fri July 7: The Howard Theatre 620 T St. NW Washington, DC

Sat July 8: The Royal Peacock 186 Auburn Ave NE Atlanta GA

Sun July 9: Shakas Live 2014 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA