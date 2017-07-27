UWI Annual Giving August 1 -7, 2017

As the UWI nears its 70th anniversary in 2018 it is reaching out to its alumni globally, and their networks, faculty and staff as well as regional and international corporations and businesses to support the university’s Global Giving Week, August 1-7.

President of the South Florida chapter of the UWI Alumni Association, Dr. Carmen Nicholas, says Global Giving Week was first held in 2016. She says the annual giving is meant o focus on emancipation, education and donation.

The UWI Alumni Association in South Florida has over 250 registered members, but it is estimated that hundreds of Caribbean-Americans who attended either of the university campuses at Mona, Jamaica; Cave Hill, Barbados, or St. Augustine, Trinidad reside I South Florida. “If the majority of this alumni would contribute during Global Giving Week this would be very meaningful for the forward development of the university,” Dr. Nicholas said.

By becoming donors, the individual and collective impact will support Research, Innovation, entrepreneurship and the education and preparation of a new generation of global leaders. The UWI serves 17 English-speaking Caribbean countries and Caribbean nationals. The overall Global Giving Program aims to create a culture of sustained philanthropy to UWI across the region/world. The program is supported by the UWI Alumni Associations worldwide.

Donations may be made online 24/7 at www.uwi.edu/alumnionline. Please indicate that the donation is on behalf of the Florida chapter. Checks may be sent to UWI Alumni Association Florida Chapter (UWIAAFL), PO Box 970313, coconut Creek, Florida 33097. Please make check payable to UWI Alumni Association FL with Giving week in the “memo section.” UWIAAFL is a 501 (C) (3) organization.

For information additional information, please contact: Dr. Carmen Nicholas, Tel:( 954 ) 732-3821email: cnicholas65@gmail.com