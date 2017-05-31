Usain Bolt Stadium to be built in Jamaica

The Racers Track Club plans to honor their most famous son, Usain St Leo Bolt, by building a modern stadium named after him and his iconic coach Glen Mills.

Racers Track Club Director Dennis Gordon made the revelation on Tuesday.

“At Racers we all doing our own stadium and that stadium will be dedicated to the great man himself Usain and our legendary coach Glen Mills. We are moving full speed ahead to ensure that we honor Racers’ two most legendary personalities,” Gordon said.

Gordon revealed that the stadium is to be constructed in five years on land earmarked in the Bernard Lodge in St. Catherine.

Bolt, under the guidance of Glen Mills has become Jamaica’s most successful Olympian winning eight gold medals between 2008 and 2016. He is also among the most successful track and field athletes in history winning 11 gold medals, 13 overall at the World Championships. He also holds the world records for the 100m and 200m.

His success has prompted calls for the Government to rename either the National Stadium or the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium the Usain Bolt Stadium. Bolt is set to retire after his final World Championship campaign in London this summer.