TT Minority party to elect new political leader next month

The minority party – Congress of the People (COP) in Trinidad and Tobago has announced plans to elect a new political leader on August 20.

Three women are vying for the position. They are – Dr. Sharon Gopaul-McNicol, Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, and Nicole Dyer.

The election ate was announced in a released signed by outgoing political leader Dr. Anirudh Mahabir. He said the issue of a pre-action protocol letter was addressed and resolved.

That letter was issued by lawyers threatening legal action for the removal of one of the candidates for the post – former COP chairman Nicole Dyer-Griffith.

According to Mahabir, the issue was resolved on Saturday.

In the statement, the outgoing leader said following a “full and exhaustive discussion and debate which included the three candidates, the COP members decided that the 2017 political leader election will now be Sunday, August 20.”

The party says all members acknowledged the importance of the upcoming election for the “rebuilding process and future of the Congress of the People as a relevant political party representing an alternative to the entrenched traditional parties.”

The party, with a membership of 43,000 was expected to vote for its new leader in elections that were originally scheduled for July 9 this year.

.Former COP leaders Winston Dookeran and Prakash Ramadhar were ministers in the last coalition Government led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar from 2010 to 2015.