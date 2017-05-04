Trumpcare passed!

House Republicans have passed their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The measure will now be sent to the Senate, where it is expected to be significantly revised.

The bill passed the House in a narrow 217-213 vote on Thursday. All Democrats opposed the bill.

Following the House vote, House Republicans celebrated with a press conference at the White House Rose Garden with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Trump touted the bill as a “great plan” even though they got “no support from the other party.”

He congratulated and thanked House Speaker Paul Ryan and praised House Republicans for coming together.

“What we have is something very, very incredibly well-crafted,” Trump said.

“This has really brought the Republican Party together,” Trump added. “As much as we’ve come up with a really incredible health care plan, this has brought the Republican Party together. We’re going to get this finished.”

Even though the bill has passed the House, there are major roadblocks ahead in the Senate, where the bill is expected to undergo significant changes.