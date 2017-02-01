Clarke vows to stop Trump from destroying America

Caribbean-American US Congresswoman Yvette Clarke has voiced opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants entering the United States from seven Muslim countries – Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, for ninety days.

On Sunday, Clarke, who represents the New York’s 9th district, convened an emergency meeting with the Muslim community in Brooklyn.The meeting entitled ““Protect Yourself and Your Family from Donald Trump’s Anti-Muslim Executive Orders” was in response to the President’s executive order which in turn was titled, “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States.”

At the meeting Clarke gave assurances that Democrats in the US Congress will be working diligently to revoke the ban.

Concerning the executive order, Clarke said : “In the best of our traditions, the United States has welcomed people from around the world who wanted to come here to pursue the American Dream.

Such people, include many of the families I am honored to represent in Brooklyn, where my parents settled in 1955 from Jamaica.



There are, unfortunately, periods in our history when the United States has departed from that proud tradition, as when Japanese Americans were forced into internment camps during the Second World War and when strict limits were placed on immigration from Eastern and Southern Europe in 1924 based on irrational fears about Catholic and Jewish influence on American culture,” she said.

“I will never accept this attack on Muslim families as the policy of the United States. I will resist, and I call on my colleagues in Congress and people of good faith across the United States to join me in resistance to this act of hate,” Clarke added.

The Congresswoman was also at JFK Airport on Saturday evening with other New York lawmakers meeting with families of many of the immigrants affected by the order being executed by U.S. Customs and Border agents.

In a tweet posted during the confusion at JFK and other airports Clarke said, “We will not let him (Trump) destroy America.”

A few hours on Saturday evening, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) succeeded in getting federal courts to lift detention orders on green card holders originating from the seven counties entering the US subsequent to the executive order.