Member of Parliament for Princes Town, Barry Padarath, became a crime victim after he and family members were robbed at gunpoint at their home last week Friday.

Thankfully, Padarath, and his relatives were not harmed during the incident.

According to police reports, they received a report of a robbery at Padarath’s home in Couva at about 11.30 p.m. on Friday.

Trade Unionist offers support

Meanwhile, Nirvan Maharaj, President General of the All Trinidad General Workers’ Trade Union and Political Leader of the National Solidarity Assembly (NSA) offered support for Padarath and his family in the aftermath of the robbery.

Maharaj expressed concern over the traumatic ordeal Padarath and his family would have endured. He also commented on the Government’s inability to deal with crime.

Government spewing rhetoric

In a press release on Tuesday Maharaj stated:

“It is indeed an indictment on the Government in power that little is being done to deal with the crime situation. There’s only continuous rhetoric meaning nothing. Worse is the Government’s failure to deal with increasing crime in central Trinidad, where many areas, including Couva, seem to be under siege.

“Here is a young man making a contribution to his nation at the highest level and even he is not immune to the savagery of the criminal element. It is unimaginable that an incident such as this could occur, more so while Mr. Padarath was at prayers with his family.

“One must ask the question, is nothing sacred anymore in Trinidad and Tobago.

“I again call on the Government to ensure that an extraordinary sitting of Parliament is conducted. This is needed for meaningful discussion, and not debate. We need order to generate solutions from our Parliamentarians towards putting a stop to the runaway crime situation facing our nation. Let every Parliamentarian speak live on television and radio, so the country will be aware of the representation given by our Parliamentarians.

“On behalf of the All Trinidad General Workers’ Trade Union and the National Solidarity Assembly, I wish Mr. Padarath and his family a speedy recovery from what must have been an emotionally terrifying experience.”